Old Towers is a pixellated adventure game where you assume the role of a little tower explorer. The towers you will explore have many obstacles, deadly traps and dangerous beasts. You won't find a weapon to equip in this game. Instead, you'll need to use your wits and problem-solving skills to reach the end. Do you have what it takes to finish Old Towers? We believe in you!Use the directional keys to move the character to the corresponding corner of the stage. Move - Arrow keys Restart - ROld Towers is created by the RetroSouls Team.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Old Towers. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.