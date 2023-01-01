Poor Bunny
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Poor Bunny app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Poor Bunny is a skill game where you control a cute bunny character and eat all the delicious carrots in a dangerous obstacle course. Hop on and off platforms and while avoiding rapidly increasing deadly traps that appear out of nowhere. Don't miss the golden carrot when it spawns as it's worth 5 normal carrots. You can unlock more than a hundred bunnies with the carrots you've collected. You can play this game solo or with your friend in local co-op or versus modes. Don't forget to share Poor Bunny with your friends so you can compare your scores! How long can you survive in this cute but deadly high-score driven game?Move around - WASD (Player 1) or Arrow keys (Player 2)Poor Bunny is created by Adventure Islands. Play their other skill games on Poki: Heart Star, Duke Dashington Remastered, Super Dangerous Dungeons, Tiny Dangerous Dungeons, Total Party Kill, and Tightrope TheatreYou can play Poor Bunny for free on Poki.Poor Bunny can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Poor Bunny. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Tiny Dangerous Dungeons
poki.com
Tightrope Theatre
poki.com
Duke Dashington Remastered
poki.com
Super Dangerous Dungeons
poki.com
A Pretty Odd Bunny
poki.com
Big Tower Tiny Square
poki.com
Big Tower Tiny Square 2
poki.com
Apple Knight: Fight
poki.com
Heart Star
poki.com
Big NEON Tower VS Tiny Square
poki.com
Tank Trouble
poki.com
One Hundred Castles Solitaire
poki.com