Poor Bunny is a skill game where you control a cute bunny character and eat all the delicious carrots in a dangerous obstacle course. Hop on and off platforms and while avoiding rapidly increasing deadly traps that appear out of nowhere. Don't miss the golden carrot when it spawns as it's worth 5 normal carrots. You can unlock more than a hundred bunnies with the carrots you've collected. You can play this game solo or with your friend in local co-op or versus modes. Don't forget to share Poor Bunny with your friends so you can compare your scores! How long can you survive in this cute but deadly high-score driven game?Move around - WASD (Player 1) or Arrow keys (Player 2)Poor Bunny is created by Adventure Islands. Play their other skill games on Poki: Heart Star, Duke Dashington Remastered, Super Dangerous Dungeons, Tiny Dangerous Dungeons, Total Party Kill, and Tightrope TheatreYou can play Poor Bunny for free on Poki.Poor Bunny can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

