Tightrope Theatre is a puzzle game created by Adventure Islands. You play as a circus acrobat on a unicycle who performs on stage. Use your platform skills and jump from ropes to platforms to reach the end of each level to get the audience cheer ! Will you be able to beat every level of this platform puzzle game ?Move - A and D or Arrow keysJump - SpaceTightrope Theatre was created by Adventure Islands. Play their other awesome games on Poki: Heart Star, Duke Dashington Remastered, Super Dangerous Dungeons, Total Party Kill and Tiny Dangerous DungeonsYou can play Tightrope Theatre online without downloading or installing for free using your desktop and mobile devices on Poki.

Website: poki.com

