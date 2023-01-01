Tiny Dangerous Dungeons
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Tiny Dangerous Dungeons app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Tiny Dangerous Dungeons is a platform game where you dwell in dungeons to hunt for treasures. In this pixel art metroidvania adventure, you can explore a huge dungeon, face creepy creatures, collect hidden power-ups, and gain new skills to aid you on your quest. The items you’ve collected can be the key to unlocking new passages, so make sure to explore every nook and cranny. The game is styled in the 90s gorgeous monochromatic pixel art, so you can feel the nostalgia as you play. Can you help Timmy survive the tiny dangerous dungeons and become the best treasure hunter in the world? Pro tip: Check out the Time Trial mode for a nice challenge after finishing the game.Move - Left/Right arrowJump - X or SpacebarEnter - Downward arrowTiny Dangerous Dungeons is created by Adventure Island. Check out their other games on Poki: Heart Star, Super Dangerous Dungeons, and Total Party Kill!You can play Tiny Dangerous Dungeons for free on Poki.Tiny Dangerous Dungeons can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tiny Dangerous Dungeons. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Super Dangerous Dungeons
poki.com
Duke Dashington Remastered
poki.com
Poor Bunny
poki.com
Big Tower Tiny Square 2
poki.com
Tightrope Theatre
poki.com
Big Tower Tiny Square
poki.com
Gobdun
poki.com
Dungeon Miner
poki.com
Yokai Dungeon
poki.com
Undervault
poki.com
Cursed Treasure Level Pack
poki.com
Car Eats Car: Dungeon Adventure
poki.com