Big Tower Tiny Square is a puzzle platform game in which you're a square-shaped character who is on an exciting multi-level platform filled with dangerous traps and obstacles. You don't save a princess in this game, you only save your favorite pineapple! Dodge bullets, leap lava pits, unlock checkpoints, and wall-jump your way up the perilous Big Tower in this adventure that requires quick reflexes and high precision. Inspired by single-screen arcade games, Big Tower Tiny Square promises to give you an unforgettable experience if you're patient. Are you ready to jump… a lot?Move - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysJump - Space or Up arrowRestart - YBig Tower Tiny Square was created by EO Interactive. Play their other arcade game on Poki: Big NEON Tower VS Tiny SquareYou can play Big Tower Tiny Square for free on Poki.Big Tower Tiny Square can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

