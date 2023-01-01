WebCatalogWebCatalog
Duke Dashington Remastered is a platform game where you're a treasure hunter swiftly escaping from collapsing dungeons and castles. Each level gives you 10 seconds to flee before the whole room tumbles down. So examine the surroundings quickly, determine the right exit path, and dash your way to freedom! There are 5 different dungeons and a whopping 150 levels filled with creative obstacles for you to solve. The remastered version adds a brand new dungeon called Crystal Cavern that wasn't included in the original game. Show us if you have what it takes to be the most famous treasure hunter in the world! Hey, what are you waiting for?! GO! 10… 9… 8…Dash - WASD or Arrow keysDuke Dashington Remastered is created by Adventure Island. Play their other games on Poki: Tiny Dangerous Dungeons, Heart Star, Super Dangerous Dungeons, and Total Party Kill!You can play Duke Dashington Remastered for free on Poki.Duke Dashington Remastered can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

