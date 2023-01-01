Duke Dashington Remastered
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Duke Dashington Remastered app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Duke Dashington Remastered is a platform game where you're a treasure hunter swiftly escaping from collapsing dungeons and castles. Each level gives you 10 seconds to flee before the whole room tumbles down. So examine the surroundings quickly, determine the right exit path, and dash your way to freedom! There are 5 different dungeons and a whopping 150 levels filled with creative obstacles for you to solve. The remastered version adds a brand new dungeon called Crystal Cavern that wasn't included in the original game. Show us if you have what it takes to be the most famous treasure hunter in the world! Hey, what are you waiting for?! GO! 10… 9… 8…Dash - WASD or Arrow keysDuke Dashington Remastered is created by Adventure Island. Play their other games on Poki: Tiny Dangerous Dungeons, Heart Star, Super Dangerous Dungeons, and Total Party Kill!You can play Duke Dashington Remastered for free on Poki.Duke Dashington Remastered can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Duke Dashington Remastered. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Tiny Dangerous Dungeons
poki.com
Super Dangerous Dungeons
poki.com
Tightrope Theatre
poki.com
Poor Bunny
poki.com
Big Tower Tiny Square 2
poki.com
Blast Red
poki.com
Big Tower Tiny Square
poki.com
Cursed Treasure
poki.com
Horror Dungeon 3D
poki.com
Maze Speedrun
poki.com
Apple Knight: Mini Dungeons
poki.com
AI Dungeon
play.aidungeon.io