Total Party Kill is a puzzle game where you complete obstacle-filled dungeons by changing characters at the right time. Control 3 unique characters who must reach the end zone in each level by manipulating the game objects associated with their classes and special actions. Switch between the heroes to move carefully and change the room by using the various special actions. Use teamwork to master every level!Move - Arrow keysSwap character - AJump - S or SpacebarSpecial action - DRestart level - RTotal Party Kill was created by Adventure Islands. Discover another game from the same developers on Poki: Heart Star

Website: poki.com

