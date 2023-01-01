Dungeon Dash is an action shooting game in which you delve into the Dungeon; a place full of monsters and hidden dangers, but also full of treasure! You have two superpowers in this game. The first one is to slow time, which makes it a lot easier to deal with really quick enemies. The other superpower is to do a quick dash. With the dash, you can shoot from one end of the room to the other! Not only is this very handy for dodging bullets, but dashing into enemies also does a lot of damage. This makes it a very good weapon as well. Armed with your powers and your favourite gun, you'll have to take on room after room of enemies. You'll have to defeat them all before you can continue. Be quick, however! If you don't shoot the enemies in the room fast enough, the roof collapses and it's game over. Can you defeat the bosses of the Dash Dungeon and find the treasure?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Dungeon Dash. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.