Lava Bird is a frantic flappy bird style game where you can shoot fireballs to destroy the enemy birds that are chasing you! Beware that you have to dodge those fireballs yourself as well, as you fire them in front of you!The game has an epic soundtrack and a really nice story which you can unlock by killing as much enemies as you can in one round. Controls:Spacebar - Shoot/FlyAbout the creator:Lava Bird was created by Unept, who has also created Unicycle Hero.

Website: poki.com

