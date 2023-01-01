Unicycle Hero is an epic, Olympic-themed skill game created by Unept where you'll have to prove your athletic prowess in 9 fun events. But there's a twist! Can you balance on your unicycle and hurl heavy objects at the same time? That's the goal in Unicycle Hero on Poki. Improve your skills with enhancements in order to level up your game and buy your own threads to show off your personal style. Do you have what it takes to be the Unicycle Hero?Space - ThrowArrow keys - MoveUnicycle Hero is created by Unept, a game developer based in the USA. Play their other games on Poki: Into the Pit and Lava BirdYou can play Unicycle Hero for free on Poki.Unicycle Hero can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Unicycle Hero. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.