Tap Hero is an endless, medieval themed action game where you'll need to defeat as many soldiers and enemies as you can! Created by Michal Walaszczyk & Boby Ilea, the team from APPLICATTURA, you'll need to control the timing of your knight in order to fend off the charging hordes in this clicker game. Miss a combo, and your watch will be over! Collect coins to upgrade your hero's weapons and armor. With simple controls and nostalgic pixel design, Tap Hero is sure to become your newest addiction! Play Tap Hero on Poki in your browser on desktop or mobile web. Controls: Space bar/tap - Attack About the creator: Tap Hero is created by Michal Walaszczyk & Boby Ilea, the team from APPLICATTURA, based in Poland.

