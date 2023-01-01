Apple Knight is an action platform role-playing game where you're the valiant hero who is exploring a vast, magical fantasyland. Discover secrets, exciting quests, pets, and valuable loot in your adventures. Defeat tough bosses using your weapons, magical items and spells. Fight wizards, knights, and monsters - or use traps to take them out from a safe distance! Make sure to upgrade your abilities regularly to stay on top of the challenge. You can upgrade armor, pets, weapons, and spells! There are several difficulty settings as well, so everyone can play Apple Knight and have fun!Move - WASD or Arrow keysJump - Z or J or SpaceAttack - X or K or ControlDash - V or ; or AltThrow apples - C or L or ShiftApple Knight is created by Limitless LLC. Check out their other games on Poki: Apple Knight: Fight, Apple Knight: Mini Dungeons and Viking Village! You can find the games on the App Store and Play Store!You can play Apple Knight for free on Poki.Apple Knight can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Apple Knight. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.