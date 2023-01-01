Blightborne
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Blightborne app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Blightborne is a game where you have to traverse through multiple dungeons to find a special artifact.In the world of Blightborne, you start out in a village that has been plagued for years. People move out, the crops are failing, and there is even word of strange creatures that visit the town at night. You must retrieve a powerful artifact in order to make the village thrive again. Traverse the dangerous dungeons, defeat the evil creatures, collect coins to buy special items, and ultimately retrieve the magical artifact. Are you brave enough to go on this quest, get through all the dungeons and save the village?Controls:Arrow Keys - moveZ - attack X - dashF - ability panelA - previous skillB - return to villageP - pauseC - place portalV - pick up portalS - next skillAbout the creator:Blightborne was created by Mizadev. They are known for the game Towntopia, here playable on Poki.
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Blightborne. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Cut the Rope: Magic
poki.com
Tiny Dangerous Dungeons
poki.com
Lumberjack Story
poki.com
Apple Knight: Mini Dungeons
poki.com
Senya and Oscar 2
poki.com
Foggy Fox
poki.com
Super Dangerous Dungeons
poki.com
Genie Quest
poki.com
Streets of Anarchy: Fists of War
poki.com
Test Subject Arena
poki.com
Apple Knight
poki.com
Horse Simulator 3D
poki.com