Lumberjack Story is a wintery adventure game created by Paranoid Glitch Games. Follow the story of a brave lumberjack who is on a quest to save his village after it's been covered in ice. You'll need to defeat enemies of all kinds in order to redeem your town! Do you have what it takes to solve the Lumberjack Story and restore peace and warmth to the village? Controls: WASD - Walk Shift - Run Mouse - Look around and click to hit Tab - Lock aim Space - Jump E - Pick something up About the creator: Lumberjack Story is created by Paranoid Glitch Games.

Website: poki.com

