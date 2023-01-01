Rocket Clash 3D
poki.com
Rocket Clash 3D is an exciting, third-person shooter game created by Andrew Panov, the developer behind Subway Clash 3D. Lead a troop of resistance fighters as you aim to reclaim a secret missile base! Play Rocket Clash 3D for free on Poki and keep an eye out for hidden weapons, health boosts, and more. And beware of the green goo - it will hurt you! Defeat the enemy to earn points and achievements. Controls: WASD - Move C - Crouch Space - Jump Tab - Bring up score table About the creator: Rocket Clash 3D is created by Andrew Panov. He is also the creator of Subway Clash 3D.
