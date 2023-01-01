Wild Bullets is an action arcade game where you're the town sheriff tasked to track down and defeat the four demon bosses and their minions before all mankind is enslaved. Rescue your beautiful western town from the bandit gang of demons who have been turning its residents into mind controlled puppets! Find and loot chests in search of new powerful ammunition types. Then collect coins to unlock new characters, or spend them on upgrades. Pick Wild Cards that grants extra abilities, defeat multiple enemies and chain combos to open the portal to Demon Land! This is a shoot-em-up adventure you don't want to miss!Move - WASD keysShoot - KPunch - LWild Bullets is created by BUN GUN. Check out their other games on Poki: Hoppenhelm and Dodge Blast

Website: poki.com

