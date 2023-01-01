Super Fowlst is an action game created by Thomas K. Young. The world is overrun by demons, and you're the only chicken who can stop them... How, you ask? By smashing into them head-first, of course. Dodge bullets, squish monsters, grab loot, rinse and repeat! There’s sprawling procedurally generated stages to conquer, huge bosses to defeat, and all manner of gadgets and gizmos to interact with. Did we mention 30 unlockable characters?! Don't forget to trade your treasure for cool powers like egg bombs and rockets so you can really show those demons who’s boss!Tap to jump mid-air and attack foes.Super Fowlst is created by Thomas K. Young. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

