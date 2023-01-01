Blaze your way through caves and tunnels in Super Speeder! Each Super Speeder game drops you into a whirling kaleidoscope of hazards and 3D tunnels. Play Super Speeder to dodge barriers using just your wits and your keyboard! Super Speeder online is the ultimate 3D single-player experience. Wanna test your reaction speed? Play Super Speeder online now and push your skills to the limit! There’s only one way to show those barriers who’s boss, so play Super Speeder on Poki to show off those ultra-sharp reactions!Controls: Arrow keys - Move up, down, left and right Space - Pause / restartTips and tricks: - Try to anticipate hazards and prepare for them early. - Some barriers will move, so make sure you’re ahead of where they’re going to be. - Super-Speeder looks fast, but you’ll have plenty of time to dodge each obstacle.About the creator: Super Speeder is created by British studio Deer Cat Games who have also created Wave Rider and Tunnel Rush.

Website: poki.com

