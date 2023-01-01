Happy Wheels is a ragdoll physics web game created by Fancy Force. Happy Wheels features countless characters and vehicles to unlock, each Happy Wheels level is a new experience. Survive deadly gauntlets of traps, hazards and your own bike turning against you as you battle to reach the finish line of each stage. Take Happy Wheels online with the level editor and custom-made player levels. When you play Happy Wheels, you don’t play to win – you play to live. Head on in and play Happy Wheels for free right now. You won’t regret it, but your rider might. Play Short Ride which is a similar game but works without Flash. Happy Wheels is created by Fancy Force based in Brooklyn, New York. Total Jerkface head honcho Jim Bonacci is also the creator of Divine Intervention and Flash movies Beautiful Day and Where’s My Bike.

Website: poki.com

