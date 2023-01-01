House of Hazards is a funny skill game created by NewEichGames. In House of Hazards, you race to complete various tasks inside a flat where your opponents watch your steps in real-time and set up traps to defeat you. Avoid obstacles like falling lamps and swinging cabinets to complete all of your objectives and win the round. Similarly, keep your opponents from completing their tasks by activating your own traps at the right time. Pay attention to the wheel of fortune at the end of every round to learn the rules of the next round. Are you ready for a dangerously good time? House of Hazards is so addictive it should come with a warning!Player 1Player 2House of Hazards was created by NewEichGames, a game development company based in the United States. You can also play their games Getaway Shootout, Rooftop Snipers, Rooftop Snipers 2, Tube Jumpers and Ping Pong Chaos on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to House of Hazards. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.