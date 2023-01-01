Merge Round Racers
Merge Round Racers is a car-merging game created by TinyDobbins, where the user has to generate coins, buy cars, and merge them to get an even better vehicle. Prepare your garage, buy and collect cars, and merge them two by two to get a new and improved model! Are your cars ready? Move them to the race track and receive coins every time they pass the finish line. Get the most amazing vehicles and discover to what level you can get with this addictive game!Select, drag and move cars - Left MouseMerge Round Racers was created by TinyDobbins. This is their first game here on Poki!
