Funny Bone Surgery
poki.com
Funny Bone Surgery is a game where you have to perform an operation after a child crashes with her skateboard. Make sure to perform all the tasks well to have a successful operation. After that, you unlock the dress up part of the game!About the creator:Funny Bone Surgery was created by Go Panda Games. They have other funny games like funny-rescue-gardener, Funny Hair Salon, Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper and funny-pet-rescue. Their other games include Cooking Korean Lesson and Hipster vs Rockers. Play them all on Poki for free!
Website: poki.com
