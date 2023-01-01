WebCatalogWebCatalog
Funny Camping Day is a simulation game created by Go Panda Games. Do you like good weather and camping? You've found the perfect game for you. Go out with your friends and enjoy the fresh air and nature. Help your friends accomplish camping activities: clean up the camp, set up your tents, enjoy fishing, and light the campfire. Play the role of your friends in different activities. Don't forget to share Funny Camping Day with your friends!Click or tap on an object to pick it up and use it.Funny Camping Day is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper, funny-pet-rescue and Hipster vs Rockers

