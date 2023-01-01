Yummy Chocolate Factory is a cooking simulation game where you own a factory and prepare delicious chocolate and desserts for your customers. Do you have a sweet tooth? Then this is the game for you. Follow the instructions to become a chocolate master ! Make sure all of your customers are happy with their purchase. Share the sweet treats you've made in Yummy Chocolate Factory with your friends and inspire each other's creativity!Click on objects to interact with them. Then tap or drag on the area you want to use it on.Yummy Chocolate Factory is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Funny Kitty Haircut, TicToc Summer Fashion, Tictoc KPOP Fashion, Funny Puppy Emergency, Yummy Taco, Funny Cooking Camp, Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Puppy Dressup, Funny Kitty Dressup, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs RockersYou can play Yummy Chocolate Factory for free on Poki.Yummy Chocolate Factory can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

