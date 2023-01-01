Yummy Donut Factory is a cooking simulation game where you own a factory and prepare delicious donuts for your customers. You start by making the donut from scratch using the recipe provided. Sift the flour, add the dry ingredients like sugar and salt, then mix them with butter and milk. Make sure to use the right amounts of the ingredients - anything more or less than the recipe will cause your donut to be a failure. Then you can proceed with the baking! Once the basic donuts are ready, you can have fun and show your creativity with candies, sprinkles, frosting, and much more. Share the sweet treats you've made in Yummy Donut Factory with your friends and inspire each other's creativity! You donut want to miss this one!Click or tap on objects to interact with them. Sometimes you need to drag and drop them to use them correctly.Yummy Donut Factory is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Yummy Chocolate Factory, Funny Kitty Haircut, TicToc Summer Fashion, Tictoc KPOP Fashion, Funny Puppy Emergency, Yummy Taco, Funny Cooking Camp, Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Puppy Dressup, Funny Kitty Dressup, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs RockersYou can play Yummy Donut Factory for free on Poki.Yummy Donut Factory can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

