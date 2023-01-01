TicToc KPop Fashion is a simulation game where you help one of your friends become a star on a famous social media platform. Help her prepare unforgettable posts by choosing the right make up and clothes. The game will show you briefly what kinds of make up and accessories you need to choose, but it will disappear quickly. Either memorize them well, or click the hint button to make them appear again. Choose all the right outfits and accessories to make her look stylish enough to garner likes and reposts! You can buy new items by getting many likes after posting the photo. Do you have what it takes to be a renowned stylist? Show everyone you have the talent for it!Click or tap on an outfit or accessory to put it on. You must choose the items shown to you earlier in the game. If you can't remember which ones are correct, feel free to get a hint.TicToc KPop Fashion is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Funny Puppy Emergency, Yummy Taco, Funny Cooking Camp, Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Puppy Dressup, Funny Kitty Dressup, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs RockersYou can play TicToc KPop Fashion for free on Poki.TicToc KPop Fashion can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

