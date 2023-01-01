Funny Cooking Camp is a simulation game where you prepare food at a mice camp. Help our mouse friends build an oven from clay, prepare the grill, and gather ingredients for the delicious dishes they're going to have. When you have all the items you need, start preparing tasty pizzas. You have a number of fresh toppings to choose from! Are you ready to combine two of the most entertaining activities: cooking and camping? Don't forget to share Funny Cooking Camp with your friends and see what kind of meals they serve!Click or tap on an object to pick it up use it.Funny Cooking Camp is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Puppy Dressup, Funny Kitty Dressup, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs RockersYou can play Funny Cooking Camp for free on Poki.Funny Cooking Camp can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Funny Cooking Camp. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.