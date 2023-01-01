Yummy Taco is a simulation game where you prepare delicious dishes. Are you craving some Mexican? If you're interested in burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and more, you're playing the right game! Head into the kitchen and start preparing the tortillas. You'll use flour, oil, baking soda, salt, and water. Then you'll knead the dough and make beautiful round shapes. After heating up the tortilla, you're supposed to grill up the protein, add a few veggies and some seasoning. Follow the in-game instructions to prepare the ingredients the right way so your guests have the best night of their lives. Are you ready for some spicy dinner this evening? Don't forget to share Yummy Taco with your friends and see what kind of meals they serve!Click or tap on an object to pick it up use it. When the game shows arrow shapes, follow the same shape with your cursor or finger to repeat it.Yummy Taco is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Funny Cooking Camp, Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Puppy Dressup, Funny Kitty Dressup, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs RockersYou can play Yummy Taco for free on Poki.Yummy Taco can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

