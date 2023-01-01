Funny Puppy Care is a simulation game where you groom your doggy friends and give them the special treatment they deserve. In this cute makeover game, you find a stray doggy in a trash can. Clean the dirty pup's coat before giving it a nice lukewarm bath. Scrub its fur and dry it afterwards. Once our canine friend is freshly cleaned, you can dress it up in all kinds of stylish outfits and accessories. Keep lending a hand to man's best friend and make many adorable friends along the way!Click or tap on an item to pick it up, and drag it over the area you want to use it on.Funny Puppy Care is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Tictoc KPOP Fashion, Funny Puppy Emergency, Yummy Taco, Funny Cooking Camp, Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Puppy Dressup, Funny Kitty Dressup, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs RockersYou can play Funny Puppy Care for free on Poki.Funny Puppy Care can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Funny Puppy Care. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.