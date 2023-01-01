Yummy Cupcake is a simulation game where you own a cafe and prepare delicious treats and desserts for your customers. Do you have a sweet tooth? Then this is the game for you. Start by cleaning up the run-down shop and pick up the litter. And don't forget to recycle them for the good of the environment! Wipe and fix the broken tables, and then you can start to bake some cute cupcakes! All your ingredients are in front of you to choose from. This is where you showcase your creativity and sense of flavor. Make sure all of your customers are happy with their purchase. Share the sweet treats you've made in Yummy Cupcake with your friends and inspire each other's creativity!Click or tap on a dessert or kitchen tool to equip it. Then tap or drag on the area you want to use it on.Yummy Cupcake is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Funny Kitty Haircut, TicToc Summer Fashion, Tictoc KPOP Fashion, Funny Puppy Emergency, Yummy Taco, Funny Cooking Camp, Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Puppy Dressup, Funny Kitty Dressup, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs RockersYou can play Yummy Cupcake for free on Poki.Yummy Cupcake can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yummy Cupcake. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.