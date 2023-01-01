Funny Daycare is a simulation game where you take care of cute baby animals at your day care center for pets. You're in charge of everything: Feed the animals, heal them up, play games with them, clean them and their toys, and so on… Pick the panda, the elephant, the monkey or the pig in any order you'd like, and take care of their needs. Do you have what it takes the be the best caregiver in town? Go ahead and prove how much you love animals by making sure they are well fed and clean!Click or tap on an object to pick it up and use it.Funny Daycare is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Funny Puppy Dressup, Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs Rockers

Website: poki.com

