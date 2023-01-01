Funny Travelling Airport is a simulation game created by Go Panda Games. Have you wanted to be an officer whose job is to manage passengers at an airport? Then this game is just for you! Experience and learn the basics of airplane travel while guiding passengers from check-in to takeoff. Direct travelers to their respective lines, run the kiosk to check their bags, print their tickets, and do so much more! Share this game with your friends to maximize the fun! Bon voyage!Click or tap on an object to pick it up and use it.Funny Travelling Airport is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper, funny-pet-rescue and Hipster vs Rockers

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Funny Travelling Airport. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.