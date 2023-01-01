Funny Throat Surgery 2 is a simulation game created by Go Panda Games. Have you always wanted to be a doctor? Then you will love this game. Help this poor little kid who's suffering from teeth and throat issues. Start the process by treating her teeth. She has a lot of infections and tartar to get rid of. Help her get rid of the pain in her teeth by using the tools one by one according to the instruction arrows. After you've finished with the teeth, move on to the throat. First and foremost, eliminate all of the bacteria that are causing the infection. Her tonsils are in horrible shape and should be removed! Can you cure her so she can go back to school and see her friends again?Click or tap on a tool to pick it up. Use the tool on your patient by either clicking on your patient, or holding down the left mouse button or your finger around the desired area.Funny Throat Surgery 2 is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper, funny-pet-rescue and Hipster vs Rockers

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Funny Throat Surgery 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.