Funny Throat Surgery is a fun game where you'll need to put on your doctor's coat and get to work helping a girl with a sore throat! Play Funny Throat Surgery on Poki and perform various treatments to help your patient feel her best. Catch plaque, bacteria, tonsils, and more to put her on the road to recovery. Once she's feeling better, play dress-up to make her look her best too! This game is built in HTML5 so you can play Funny Throat Surgery on mobile web as well. Controls:Mouse - Click and moveAbout the creator:Funny Throat Surgery is created by Go Panda Games, based in Indonesia. They are also the creators of Epic Robo Fight, BFF Back to School, Sushi Rush, and more!

