Funny Food Duel is a simulation game where you help two pets play pretend a fake food fight. Control one of the two animal companions and make sure it gets the plate with the healthy food. Avoid frozen or rotten food as they will make you lose a point, and eating healthy dishes will grant you one. The first player to reach 8 wins the game! Keep winning duels to unlock new and cute characters that you can play as and with. Don't forget to share Funny Food Duel with your friends!Eat - AEat - Left arrow keyFunny Food Duel is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Funny Daycare, Funny Puppy Dressup, Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs RockersFunny Food Duel is free to play on Poki.Funny Food Duel is playable on both your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.
