Yummy Churros Ice Cream is a cooking game where you learn how to make the most delicious gourmet ice cream churros. Start by choosing the correct ingredients and kitchen tools. As you're preparing the batter, memorize the order of the ingredients to make it without mistakes. Pay attention when cooking the churros in order not to burn them. The last part is decoration: Choose from various flavors of ice cream, toppings, syrups, fruits, and candies. Go wild!Use the left mouse button or your finger to use tools and ingredients.Yummy Churros Ice Cream is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other games. Play the delicious Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, the hilarious Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper, funny-pet-rescue and the amazing Hipster vs Rockers on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yummy Churros Ice Cream. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.