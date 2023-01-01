Yummy Super Burger
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Yummy Super Burger app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Yummy Super Burger is a cooking game created by Go Panda Games. Have you always wanted to make your own delicious burgers and sell them? Then you will love this game! Start by preparing the ingredients by following the task list diligently. Pay attention to the ingredients, ratios, temperature, and so on. Make and sell as many yummy burgers as you can and be the best burger joint in town!Click or tap on an ingredient to pick it up. Click or tap again to use it.Yummy Super Burger is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper, funny-pet-rescue and Hipster vs Rockers
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yummy Super Burger. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Yummy Super Pizza
poki.com
Yummy Toast
poki.com
Yummy Waffle Ice Cream
poki.com
Yummy Hotdog
poki.com
Yummy Churros Ice Cream
poki.com
Funny Travelling Airport
poki.com
Funny Shopping Supermarket
poki.com
Funny Pet Haircut
poki.com
Funny Camping Day
poki.com
Yummy Chocolate Factory
poki.com
Funny Bone Surgery
poki.com
Yummy Donut Factory
poki.com