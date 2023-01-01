Funny Shopping Supermarket is a shopping game created by Go Panda Games. We have a party to prepare for! Help Hippo and friends to find all the products on their shopping list. There are lists of goods you must find to complete each level such as vegetables, candies, clothes, fruits, meats, carpentry tools, and much more! Simply pick the appropriate items up and place them in your grocery bag. Don't forget to go to the cashier to pay before leaving the supermarket!Click or tap on an item to pick it up.Funny Shopping Supermarket is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other games on Poki: Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper, funny-pet-rescue and Hipster vs Rockers

Website: poki.com

