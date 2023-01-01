Funny Tattoo Shop
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Funny Tattoo Shop app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Funny Tattoo Shop is a game created by Go Panda Games that mixes the dress up and simulation genres. You are the successful owner of a tattoo parlor, and you're responsible for giving a wide range of customers cool and colorful tattoos. Choose the right design for your customer depending on your perception of their personality. Draw the tattoo carefully, clean the skin, and then treat it with the right colors. You will love the look on your customers' faces when they are happy with your creations. Don't forget to share your artworks with your friends!Use your mouse cursor to select, drag and move objects around.Funny Tattoo Shop is created by Go Panda Games. They have similar funny games like funny-rescue-gardener, Funny Hair Salon, Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper and funny-pet-rescue. Their other games include Cooking Korean Lesson and Hipster vs Rockers. Play them all on Poki for free!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Funny Tattoo Shop. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Funny Hair Salon
poki.com
Funny Bone Surgery
poki.com
Yummy Hotdog
poki.com
Funny Haircut
poki.com
Funny Pet Haircut
poki.com
Hipster vs Rockers
poki.com
Funny Eye Surgery
poki.com
Funny Dentist Surgery
poki.com
Funny Travelling Airport
poki.com
Funny Shopping Supermarket
poki.com
Funny Camping Day
poki.com
Funny Nose Surgery
poki.com