Short Ride is a online game created by the game studio Gametornado. In this game you have to dodge hazards, collect stars and try to survive a gauntlet of destruction. Short Ride is the sequel to the popular game Short Life. Get on your bike and help your hapless rider see another day!Left and right arrow keys / A, D - Move left and rightUp arrow / W - AccelerateSpace bar - Get on / off bicycle- Make sure to control the orientation of the bike as well as the speed.- Just like Short Life, each level has 3 stars to collect. Grab them for bonuses!- As long as your bike still has wheels, you can ride it, even if you fall off.Short Ride is created by Gametornado based in the Czech Republic. It's the second installment Short Life, Parkour Jump, Bow Mania and Lucky Life. Other games by this creator are Rio Rex, l-a-rex, ny-rex, london-rex, and Death Chase.

Website: poki.com

