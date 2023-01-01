Bow Mania is a game where you have to shoot the apples from peoples head. You have to shoot as many apples as you can without missing a single arrow to get a highscore. The longer your streak is, the higher your score, but also the more challenging your next shot will be. There are variations in height and distance which you should take into account.The game was developed by Gametornado and it is the 5th game in the series of Short Life, Short Ride, Lucky Life and Parkour Jump.Aim - cursorShoot - clickGametornado is an experienced creator who apart from this Short Life series, also created Rio Rex, l-a-rex, ny-rex, london-rex, and Death Chase.

