Mini Train is a puzzle game where you drag blocks and shapes that are scattered around the platform in order to make way for the oncoming train. These pieces are the necessary pieces that form the train track, and only you can help the train arrive its destination. Use the mouse or long-press with your finger to grab a block and move it wherever you want by dragging it across the screen. The arrow keys can help maintain some balance to your building blocks, and it matters where exactly you're holding the shape in order to turn it just the right amount. When you've draggeed the pieces into place so that the train can drive from left to right without getting damaged, you can hit the play button to start the train. Can you help our hero train finish its journey in all of the carefully-designed levels in Mini Train? Don't forget to share this platform experience with your friends and solve these puzzles together as a team!Drag and drop the shapes scattered around the platform in order to make a smooth way for the oncoming train.Mini Train is created by Gametornado, based in the Czech Republic. Play their other games on Poki: Short Life 2, Bow Mania, Death Chase, Eugene's Life, Jelly Cat, Lucky Life, Parkour Jump, Rio Rex, Short Life, and Short Ride. The studio's other works include Rio Rex, LA Rex, NY Rex, and London Rex.You can play Mini Train for free on Poki.Mini Train can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

