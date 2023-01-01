Jelly Cat is a game where you have to feed your cat by drawing the right lines. Draw the right shapes to get your cat in the right direction. Make sure to make the shortest lines possible to get a perfect score of three cookies. Use the environment to create the best lines for your cat. Can you feed your cat the best snacks and get a perfect score on every level? Jelly Cat was created by Gametornado. They are known for Rio Rex, Short Life, Short Ride, Death Chase, Bow Mania, Parkour Jump, and even more! All games are playable here on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jelly Cat. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.