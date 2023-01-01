WebCatalogWebCatalog
Puffy Cat

Puffy Cat

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Puffy Cat app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Puffy Cat is a 2D puzzle game created by Indiesoft. Help your cat friend collect all the balloons in a level by removing the platform just at the right moment, and letting physics handle the rest. Solve the meticulously designed levels with a few clicks, and watch your adorable cat bounce off ledges and pick up balloons. With satisfying animations and a cute art style that is inviting to all kinds of players, Puffy Cat will urge you to come back until you've finished all of the levels.Remove the obstacle - Tap with your finger or click with the left mouse buttonPuffy Cat is created by Indiesoft, a game development company based in Belarus. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Puffy Cat. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Puffy Cat 2

Puffy Cat 2

poki.com

Cat Room Blast

Cat Room Blast

poki.com

A Cat Story

A Cat Story

poki.com

Where is My Cat?

Where is My Cat?

poki.com

One Button Bounce

One Button Bounce

poki.com

Cats Love Cake

Cats Love Cake

poki.com

100% Golf

100% Golf

poki.com

Fire Road

Fire Road

poki.com

Monkey Kick

Monkey Kick

poki.com

Marble Run 2D

Marble Run 2D

poki.com

Basket & Ball

Basket & Ball

poki.com

Swingo

Swingo

poki.com