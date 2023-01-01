Cat Clicker RE is an idle clicker game where you must click on your cat to get cat points! Buying upgrades for your cat will increase the amount of clicks you make - like milk, catnip or a mouse to play with! By using Cat Sacrifice, you unlock more upgrades and cool new accessories for your furry friend, like a pair of sunglasses or a nice hat! Can you turn your kitten into the coolest cat around?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cat Clicker RE. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.