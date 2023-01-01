Cats Love Cake
Cat Loves Cake is a skill game where you have to bounce your cat across the level without hitting any obstacles. Unlock more and more playable animals as you complete levels. If you fail a couple times, the level will show you the perfect route to take. Can you finish all levels and unlock all playable characters?Move - Arrow keysCat Loves Cake was created by DoubleDutch Games. This their second game on Poki after Pogo Penguin
