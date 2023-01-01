Tail Swing is a cool game where you have to use your tail to swing through the levels! There are a lot of great levels that feature many obstacles along the way. Make sure to not fall into spikes or gaps and try not to hit one of the many obstacles that you'll face along the way. Swing and bounce your way through the level, and make sure to collect some coins along the way. Next to beating different levels, coins can be used to unlock some of the unique animal characters. Can you swing through all the levels and unlock every character? Swing - click / spacebarTail Swing was created by A Small Game. This is an independent studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. A Small Game is a collaboration of Richard and Christian that started out in 2010 and they have been making games for multiple different platforms. They are well-known for Hanger & Hanger World but they have got a lot of other cool games.

Website: poki.com

