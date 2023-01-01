Wall of Doom is an arcade game where you have to run, dodge and make your way through the walls that speed at you! Make sure you're in the right spot, otherwise it's game over. Collect coins around the levels to become faster and get higher scores! How far can you make it without being hit by the Wall of Doom?

Website: poki.com

