Swingers is a skill game where you have to cross the finish line by swinging through the level. As soon as you hit the borders of the level, or the blocks that are thrown in your way, it's a game-over. Make sure you can quickly adapt to moving blocks, and make your way around them. Swingers builds up in difficulty, and tests your skills. Be sure to collect some coins along the way, as there are a ton of unlockable characters. Are you skilled enough to get through all the levels? Swing your way and see how far you get in Swingers!Mouse click / hold - swingSwingers was created by Beedo Games. They are known for games like Clash Of Armour, Clash of Tanks, Jelly Sokoban and Blocky Snakes.

Website: poki.com

