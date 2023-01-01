Pirates Merger is a merge battle simulator where you must choose between different characters to merge and build your army to siege the enemy. Choose between your classic pirates as well as your flying friends in order to merge and build an invincible army. Command your army and defeat your enemies through strategic positioning and brute strength! Use your mouse to click and drag allies on top of each other to merge them. On mobile, all you do is swipe!Pirates Merger is created by Beedo Games. Check out their other games on Poki: Base Defense, Blocky Snakes, Call of Tanks, Clash Of Armour, Clash of Skulls, Clash of Tanks, Dark Boy, Mafia Wars and Tanko.io!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Pirates Merger. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.